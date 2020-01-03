Global  

Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, get candid about 'Ghost Stories'

Sify Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
New Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Two days after horror film 'Ghost Stories' was released on Netflix, its directors, Anurag Kashyap and Zoya Akhtar, explained about their anthologies that have been featured in the film.
