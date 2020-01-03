Global  

US: Minor boy swallows AirPod that he got as Christmas gift

Sify Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Georgia [USA], Jan 3 (ANI): A seven-year-old boy from Georgia was brought to the emergency room when he accidentally swallowed a piece from his AirPods that he received as a gift for Christmas.
