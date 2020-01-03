Global  

In the Sixth and Final Season, Schitt's Creek Is Going Out on Top

E! Online Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
In its sixth season, Schitt's Creek has never been better, and it's a good--no, great--thing that it's ending now. Like most comedies, Schitt's Creek started out...
News video: Eugene Levy Gets Emotional While Talking ‘Schitt’s Creek’ S6

Eugene Levy Gets Emotional While Talking ‘Schitt’s Creek’ S6 03:18

 The sixth and final season of “Schitt’s Creek” is making its debut in January, and while sitting down with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante, star Eugene Levy gets emotional while reflecting about the time he’s spent working on the show with his son, Dan Levy.

Eugene Levy’s Sweet Gift To Dan Levy On ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Set [Video]Eugene Levy’s Sweet Gift To Dan Levy On ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Set

Eugene Levy explains the sweet and sentimental gift he gave son Dan Levy on the final day of filming “Schitt’s Creek”.

Emily Hampshire On Saying Goodbye To ‘Schitt’s Creek’ [Video]Emily Hampshire On Saying Goodbye To ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Canadian actress Emily Hampshire tells ET Canada’s Sangita Patel about the final season of “Schitt’s Creek” at the Amazon Studios Golden Globes after-party in Beverly Hills.

Schitt's Creek lessons: What the hit series has taught Canadian comedy creators

As Schitt's Creek enters its final season, Canadian comedy insiders reflect on what the show taught them about staying authentic and reaching international...
CBC.ca

Eugene Levy on his humour, fan mail and why Schitt's Creek has to end

As fans mentally prepare to bid farewell to Schitt's Creek in its final season, co-creator and star Eugene Levy says the cast also had a hard time saying...
CBC.ca


CaffreyEj

🐝aWorkInProgressIvismEdJoe 👁C TRE45ON+N4ZI5M 2( Just in time for the final season, it’s harder than ever to let go of Schitt’s Creek https://t.co/RDYlabPSZV Good… https://t.co/oZI3xX38du 6 hours ago

iWajdiy

iWajdi📱💻 RT @chrisharnick: I have something to tell you: I have seen the first 4 episodes of #SchittsCreek season 6 and the show is...better than ev… 12 hours ago

JFrayWTOP

Jason Fraley Six storylines to watch as “Schitt’s Creek” returns for sixth and final season tonight: https://t.co/nT6REC6Lxl 13 hours ago

ElleCanada

ELLE Canada Schitt's Creek's sixth and final season debuts tonight on CBC https://t.co/reAEvFaua6 14 hours ago

WTOP

WTOP It put Pop TV on the map as its first Emmy nominee for Outstanding Comedy Series. On Tuesday night, the hilarious “… https://t.co/PtH0Gj7Th4 15 hours ago

RanveerLochab

Ranveer Lochab 🇨🇦 RT @torontolife: The sixth—and final—season of Schitt's Creek premiers tonight. Here's the story behind the delightful Canadian sitcom's cu… 16 hours ago

torontolife

Toronto Life The sixth—and final—season of Schitt's Creek premiers tonight. Here's the story behind the delightful Canadian sitc… https://t.co/gYPVRLJZaZ 16 hours ago

TheHerald_Sun

Durham Herald-Sun Also tonight, “Jeopardy!” pits its greatest champions against each other, and the sixth and final season of “Schitt… https://t.co/t7GbA4hFud 18 hours ago

