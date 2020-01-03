Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kabir Khan on recreating Kapil Dev's iconic knock in '83: It was history in the making again

Mid-Day Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Kabir Khan's directorial '83 is definitely the most anticipated film of 2020 which will show the iconic win of the Indian cricket team at the 1983 world cup against West Indies.

The director has recreated Kapil Dev's iconic knock during the 1983 World Cup at the original stadium and how it spurred a tribute. The team recreated...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KookiesRanveer

JK 🍂| BANGTAN RT @HimeshMankad: . @kabirkhankk on recreating #KapilDev's iconic knock for '83: For the ground officials of Tunbridge Wells, it was like t… 2 days ago

TBReporter

Bollywood Reporter Kabir Khan on recreating Kapil Dev's iconic knock in '83: It was history in the making again https://t.co/Yjpa4Mbg6k https://t.co/krVmDlQA7b 2 days ago

Shivam_mishra69

Shivam #83' Ranveerian❤️ RT @MumbaiMirror: #EntertainmentNews: @kabirkhankk on recreating #KapilDev’s iconic knock during the ’83 World Cup at the original stadium… 2 days ago

Filmi_Story1

Filmistory New post: Kabir Khan On Recreating Kapil Dev’s Iconic Knock In ’83: It Was History In Making All Over Again https://t.co/z0SYxf7ikL 2 days ago

darshpatel97

Darsh RT @pinkvilla: ’83: Kabir Khan on recreating Kapil Dev’s innings: It’s destiny that the man got back to ground after 36 years - https://t.c… 2 days ago

mid_day

mid-day #KabirKhan On Recreating #KapilDev's Iconic Knock In #83: It Was History In The Making Again @RanveerOfficial… https://t.co/c6GXsfaFME 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.