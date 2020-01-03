Global  

Nick Jonas shares adorable picture with Priyanka Chopra as he wishes New Year to fans

Mid-Day Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas on Friday extended his new year wishes to his Twitter followers and shared two beautiful pictures with wife Priyanka Chopra on his social media handle. The photographs feature the two totally in celebration mode.

One of the photographs shared had Priyanka in a hot-pink dress while Nick...
News video: Selena Gomez shares private photos of her fabulous year to ring in 2020

Selena Gomez shares private photos of her fabulous year to ring in 2020 00:41

 Selena Gomez has shared private moments from her life in 2019 with fans on Instagram to celebrate the New Year.

Nick shares adorable picture with Priyanka as he wishes New Year to fans

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 3 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas on Friday extended his new year wishes to his Twitter followers and shared two...
