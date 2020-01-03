Nick Jonas shares adorable picture with Priyanka Chopra as he wishes New Year to fans
Friday, 3 January 2020 () American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas on Friday extended his new year wishes to his Twitter followers and shared two beautiful pictures with wife Priyanka Chopra on his social media handle. The photographs feature the two totally in celebration mode.
One of the photographs shared had Priyanka in a hot-pink dress while Nick...
Wilmer Valderrama Announces New Year's Day Engagement To Girlfriend Amanda Pacheco. The 'NCIS' star announced their engagement on New Year's Day, posting a picture of him down on one knee. 'It's just..
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 3 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas on Friday extended his new year wishes to his Twitter followers and shared two... Sify Also reported by •Mid-Day •Just Jared •Zee News •Bollywood Life
Nassau, Dec 31 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is these days vacationing in the Bahamas with wife Tahira and his children -- son Virajveer and daughter Varushka... Sify Also reported by •Mid-Day •Zee News