Kevin Feige Denies Confirming Marvel's First Transgender Character

AceShowbiz Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The Marvel Studios boss backtracks on his comments that seemingly confirmed a transgender character would be introduced in an upcoming Marvel superhero movie.
Credit: Cover Video - Published < > Embed
News video: Kevin Feige confirms Marvel's first transgender character

Kevin Feige confirms Marvel's first transgender character 00:38

 Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has confirmed a trans character will appear in a new superhero movie.

Kevin Feige clarifies comments on transgender Marvel superhero [Video]Kevin Feige clarifies comments on transgender Marvel superhero

There are no immediate plans for the first transgender Marvel superhero, despite recent comments from Kevin Feige.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:06Published

First Transgender Superhero to Be Revealed by Marvel 'Very Soon' [Video]First Transgender Superhero to Be Revealed by Marvel 'Very Soon'

First Transgender Superhero to Be Revealed by Marvel 'Very Soon'. Marvel president Kevin Feige made the revelation at a recent New York Film Academy event. He stated that the character would..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published


Kevin Feige Confirms Marvel's First Transgender Character

The Marvel studio head confirms at an event that a transgender character is going to be introduced in an upcoming superhero movie which is currently shooting.
AceShowbiz

Kevin Feige REVEALS Marvel Studios will introduce a transgender character in the next MCU film

Kevin Feige REVEALS Marvel Studios will introduce a transgender character in the next MCU filmAttach Main Entertaiment Image: kevin-feige.jpg Marvel is all set to introduce an all-new transgender character in their franchise. During a recent...
WorldNews


