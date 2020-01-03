Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Amanda Pacheco Wiki: Facts about the Model Engaged to Wilmer Valderrama

Earn The Necklace Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Wilmer Valderrama kicks off 2020 as an engaged man! The That ‘70s Show star took to Instagram to reveal he went down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend, Amanda Pacheco. They have been together for less than a year and sources once claimed they were “casually dating.” But their relationship apparently took a […]

The post Amanda Pacheco Wiki: Facts about the Model Engaged to Wilmer Valderrama appeared first on Earn The Necklace.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Trending: Wilmer Valderrama is engaged, America Ferrera expecting second baby, and Kathy Griffin Marries on New Years Day

Trending: Wilmer Valderrama is engaged, America Ferrera expecting second baby, and Kathy Griffin Marries on New Years Day 01:08

 In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Eye On Entertainment: Wilmer Valderrama Engaged To Model Girlfriend [Video]Eye On Entertainment: Wilmer Valderrama Engaged To Model Girlfriend

Former "NCIS" star Wilmer Valderrama got engaged to his girlfriend, model Amanda Pacheco, on New Year's Day in La Jolla.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:20Published

Wilmer Valderrama Is Engaged [Video]Wilmer Valderrama Is Engaged

He popped the question to Amanda Pacheco.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama is engaged to model Amanda Pacheco

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama is engaged to model Amanda PachecoAmerican actor Wilmer Valderrama got engaged to his ladylove model Amanda Pacheco, with rumors suggesting that he is about to be a married man soon. The NCIS...
WorldNews Also reported by •SifyJust Jared Jr

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.