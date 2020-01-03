Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Lil Baby Connects W/ Moneybagg Yo For Fire New U PLAYED Anthem: “She Wanna Ride A Rover Told Her Da Uber Was Closer”

SOHH Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Lil Baby Connects W/ Moneybagg Yo For Fire New U PLAYED Anthem: “She Wanna Ride A Rover Told Her Da Uber Was Closer”Rap rookie Lil Baby is staying busy-busy these days. The hip-hop star has linked up with Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo for their new “U Played” single. Big Facts: After mounted anticipation, Moneybagg and Baby blessed fans with the must-hear single across streaming platforms. High-Key Details: Leading up to the premiere, Moneybagg made sure to get […]

The post Lil Baby Connects W/ Moneybagg Yo For Fire New U PLAYED Anthem: “She Wanna Ride A Rover Told Her Da Uber Was Closer” appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Published < > Embed
News video: New Year's babies born at Tucson hospitals

New Year's babies born at Tucson hospitals 00:23

 Perla Tellez began 2020 by giving birth to a baby girl at Tucson Medical Center.

Recent related videos from verified sources

The average American parents commit more than four 'parenting mishaps' a week [Video]The average American parents commit more than four 'parenting mishaps' a week

Parents commit almost 4,000 "parenting mishaps" before their child moves out of the house, according to new research.  A survey of 2,000 parents (aged 23+) found the average parent commits..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Gifts New Parents Actually Want [Video]Gifts New Parents Actually Want

These gifts are ones that parents will actually want when their new baby comes along. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lil Baby Declares It's 'My Turn' With New Album Artwork

It's My Turn: Lil Baby is ringing in the new year with his upcoming sophomore studio album, which he confirmed via Twitter. He did not disclose...
Billboard.com Also reported by •SOHH

Here's Why Cameron Diaz Isn't Hiring a Nanny for Baby Raddix

Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden are new parents and we’re now learning that they are not hiring a nanny to help with their baby girl Raddix....
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SocialJuice_Box

Social JuiceBox Lil Baby Connects W/ Moneybagg Yo For Fire New U PLAYED Anthem: “She Wanna Ride A Rover Told Her Da Uber Was Closer” https://t.co/As3ejOmf5x 1 week ago

sohh

SOHH Lil Baby Connects W/ Moneybagg Yo For Fire New U PLAYED Anthem: "She Wanna Ride A Rover Told Her Da Uber Was Closer… https://t.co/LvZUI1OljI 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.