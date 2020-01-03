Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby arrested on battery charge

Seattle Times Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
MIAMI (AP) — Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby was arrested on a battery charge in Miami on Thursday night and is being held on an arrest warrant out of Texas, according to court records. The rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, was booked into the Miami-Dade jail just before midnight Thursday. Court records did not provide […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: DaBaby Arrested for Battery Following Robbery Investigation

DaBaby Arrested for Battery Following Robbery Investigation 01:19

 DaBaby Arrested for Battery Following Robbery Investigation. DaBaby, real name Jonathan Kirk, is being held in police custody by the Miami Police Department. Kirk's bond has been set at $1,500. DaBaby was arrested late Thursday night on battery charges in connection to a robbery investigation. The...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard Facing Domestic Battery Charge [Video]Dolphins CB Xavien Howard Facing Domestic Battery Charge

CBS4's Ted Scouten reports on Howard's arrest.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:29Published

Dolphins Cornerback Xavien Howard Faces Domestic Battery Charge [Video]Dolphins Cornerback Xavien Howard Faces Domestic Battery Charge

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is facing a domestic battery charge after his arrest on Sunday night.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rapper DaBaby arrested on battery charge in Miami after performance

Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby was arrested on a battery charge Thursday night in Miami after arguing with a music promoter over payment for a performance.
FOXNews.com

Miami Dolphins Cornerback Xavien Howard Faces Domestic Battery Charge

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is facing a domestic battery charge after his arrest on Sunday night.
cbs4.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.