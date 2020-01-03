Global  

Ex-Fox News Reporter Says Trump Invited Her to His Office ‘So We Can Kiss’ Before Presidential Election

Mediaite Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
In a new memoir, former Fox News reporter Courtney Friel — who worked as a guest host on Fox & Friends — claims President Donald Trump asked if he could kiss her before the 2016 presidential election, when both were married. According to the New York Daily News, which obtained an excerpt of the book, […]
News video: Trump Re-Election Raises Close To $50-Million

Trump Re-Election Raises Close To $50-Million 00:32

 Donald Trump’s re-election campaign raised $46 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. That's a major haul, dwarfing his Democratic competitors. Reuters reports the fund raising was boosted by the Democrats’ impeachment bid. The Trump campaign begins the 2020 re-election year with cash on hand of...

After an Attack on Iran, Old Trump Tweets Resurface Predicting Obama Would Start War in Order to be Reelected [Video]After an Attack on Iran, Old Trump Tweets Resurface Predicting Obama Would Start War in Order to be Reelected

Old tweets from President Trump accusing then-President Obama of starting a war with Iran to secure his reelection have resurfaced as tensions between the U.S. and the Middle Eastern country have..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:03Published

New Jersey Dioceses Extend Deadline For Victims Fund [Video]New Jersey Dioceses Extend Deadline For Victims Fund

New Jersey’s Roman Catholic dioceses have given a six-week extension to childhood victims of sexual assault considering applying for compensation from a fund the church set up, the account’s..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Afghanistan: Fractious Vote – Analysis

By S. Binodkumar Singh* After months of delay and bitter allegations of fraud and corruption, Afghanistan’s Independent Election Commission (IEC) on...
Eurasia Review

International Monetary Fund predicts pick up in global growth to 3.4% in 2020

The global economy remains dominated by uncertainties of the US-China trade talks and Brexit - the proposed exit of the UK from the European Union. However,...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

LAKeegs

LoriAK RT @Emolclause: #BREAKING:BOMBSHELL revelation by former #FoxNews reporter @courtneyfriel that before he became president but WHILE MARRIED… 5 seconds ago

KiKiPosting

Kimberly RT @idesignecourses: Ex-Fox News Reporter Says Trump Asked Her Over ‘To Kiss’ https://t.co/xk282CgNBm 1 minute ago

idesignecourses

DrLJRose Wellness Ed Ex-Fox News Reporter Says Trump Asked Her Over ‘To Kiss’ https://t.co/xk282CgNBm 2 minutes ago

TainaQueen1

Taina Queen 🆘⏳Ω🧷☮️💙💯🇺🇸🇵🇷🌊#ResisterSister So very gross...🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮 Ex-Fox News Reporter Courtney Friel Says Donald Trump Asked Her Over 'To Kiss' https://t.co/NS4xCub8s5 2 minutes ago

FarberEva

Eva farber Ex-Fox News Reporter Courtney Friel Says Donald Trump Asked Her Over 'To Kiss' https://t.co/AhWoqgZP47 3 minutes ago

JamesSemaj1220

JAMES #TrumpKilledEpstein Burisma=Biden #Pelosi46 RT @DeanObeidallah: Ex-Fox News Reporter Says Trump Invited Her to His Office 'So We Can Kiss’ Before Presidential Election https://t.co/Jv… 3 minutes ago

norsemndem

Blaine Johnson RT @Mediaite: 'I Passed': Ex-Fox News Reporter Says Trump Invited Her to His Office ‘So We Can Kiss’ Before Presidential Election https://t… 4 minutes ago

KingJamesking3

James King Ex-Fox News Reporter Courtney Friel Says Donald Trump Asked Her Over 'To Kiss' #SmartNews Liar and disgusting horny… https://t.co/q9p3hpv1SW 6 minutes ago

