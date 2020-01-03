Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Nick Gordon Defended by Brother Over Media's 'Twisted' Reports

AceShowbiz Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The recently-deceased former boyfriend of Whitney Houston's late daughter *Bobbi Kristina Brown* is described as 'a great person' by his brother amid drug overdose rumors.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Twin brother of slain South African gang boss shot dead on same street 23 years later [Video]Twin brother of slain South African gang boss shot dead on same street 23 years later

Former Hard Livings gang boss Rashied Staggie was gunned down in London Road, Salt River, South Africa on Friday morning (December 13) by an unknown gunmen, according to reports. Staggie's twin..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:48Published

Nick Carter granted restraining order against brother Aaron [Video]Nick Carter granted restraining order against brother Aaron

Nick Carter has been granted a one-year restraining order against his brother Aaron in a Las Vegas court.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nick Gordon's brother says he was in 'normal state of mind' hours before death


ContactMusic


Tweets about this

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Nick Gordon Defended by Brother Over Media's 'Twisted' Reports https://t.co/XQHGtYvScl https://t.co/zzAWCqPtAe 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.