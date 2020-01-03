Global  

DL Hughley Digs Up Donald Trump Old Tweets Bashing Barack Obama For Trying To Start War W/ Iran: “Remember This?!”

SOHH Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
DL Hughley Digs Up Donald Trump Old Tweets Bashing Barack Obama For Trying To Start War W/ Iran: “Remember This?!”Comedian DL Hughley is digging up receipts. The high-profile actor has come forward to go after President Donald Trump following his green light to send a deadly drone attack on Iran. Big Facts: Hughley went to Instagram Friday with throwback tweets showing Trump ripping then-president Barack Obama for trying to secure reelection by attacking Iran. […]

The post DL Hughley Digs Up Donald Trump Old Tweets Bashing Barack Obama For Trying To Start War W/ Iran: “Remember This?!” appeared first on .
News video: After an Attack on Iran, Old Trump Tweets Resurface Predicting Obama Would Start War in Order to be Reelected

After an Attack on Iran, Old Trump Tweets Resurface Predicting Obama Would Start War in Order to be Reelected 01:03

 Old tweets from President Trump accusing then-President Obama of starting a war with Iran to secure his reelection have resurfaced as tensions between the U.S. and the Middle Eastern country have escalated. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

President Trump Authorized Drone Strike That Killed Iranian Military Leader [Video]President Trump Authorized Drone Strike That Killed Iranian Military Leader

Skyler Henry reports the US blamed General Qassem Soleiman for planning a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base last month that killed an American contractor.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:00Published

Trump Supporters Line Up For West Kendall Church Campaign Event [Video]Trump Supporters Line Up For West Kendall Church Campaign Event

Rielle Creighton reports the campaign event comes just hours after President Trump ordered a drone strike on Iraq which killed a prominent Iranian general.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:21Published


