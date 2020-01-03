DL Hughley Digs Up Donald Trump Old Tweets Bashing Barack Obama For Trying To Start War W/ Iran: “Remember This?!”

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Comedian DL Hughley is digging up receipts. The high-profile actor has come forward to go after President Donald Trump following his green light to send a deadly drone attack on Iran. Big Facts: Hughley went to Instagram Friday with throwback tweets showing Trump ripping then-president Barack Obama for trying to secure reelection by attacking Iran. […]



