Tucker Carlson Slams Trump’s Strike on Top Iranian General: ‘Lumbering Toward’ War with Iran

Mediaite Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Fox News host Tucker Carlson harshly criticized President Donald Trump for escalating tensions with Iran with the killing of a top military leader, saying the U.S. is “lumbering” into war. Carlson commented on the news of Qasem Soleimani’s death as it was still breaking during Tucker Carlson Tonight Thursday evening. Carlson said the killing was […]
News video: Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General

Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General 01:26

 Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General . The Pentagon confirmed that Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani was targeted in the attack near Baghdad Airport. . Soleimani was the head of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards and one of the most powerful figures in the country. . A statement from the...

Iraq official says airstrike targets Iran-backed militia [Video]Iraq official says airstrike targets Iran-backed militia

The attack comes one day after the US launched a strike that killed top Iranian general Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:30Published

Tensions High As Iran Vows Revenge For U.S. Killing Of Top Commader [Video]Tensions High As Iran Vows Revenge For U.S. Killing Of Top Commader

President Trump ordered an airstrike in Baghdad that killed Qassem Soleimani drawing a vow of "crushing revenge" from Iran. The State Department told Americans in Iraq to leave the country immediately,..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:24Published


News24.com | US-Iran tensions escalate after new air strike on pro-Iran convoy in Iraq ahead of Soleimani funeral

A fresh air strike hit pro-Iran fighters in Iraq early Saturday, as fears grew of a proxy war erupting between Washington and Tehran a day after an American...
News24

Schumer Condemns Iran Strike in Pointed Floor Speech: Trump May Have Brought Us ‘Closer to Another Endless War’

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer condemned President Donald Trump’s military strike that killed a top Iranian general, arguing the president may be drawing...
Mediaite


BryanWi21239678

Tucker Carlson Slams Trump's Strike on Top Iranian General: 'Lumbering Toward' War with Iran

dmt1776

Trump did a great and presidential thing. Or, this isn't good, but the deep state made him do it.

ClaudiaChopra

Rand Paul slams Trump over airstrike on Fox News: "If you don't want perpetual war, you don't keep sending more tar…"

marymac169

Fox News' Tucker Carlson slams Trump's lurch toward war with Iran, suggests he was 'out-maneuvered'

cbtuck62

Fox News' Tucker Carlson slams Trump's lurch toward war with Iran, suggests he was 'out-maneuvered'

EnsPulver1958

Fox News' Tucker Carlson slams Trump's lurch toward war with Iran, suggests he was 'out-maneuvered'

don20208

Tucker Carlson Slams Trump's Strike on Top Iranian General: 'Lumbering Toward' War with Iran

Msmanchester1

Every now and then..... the truth comes out. "I'm for truth no matter who speaks it"..... #Truth Fox News' Tucker C…

