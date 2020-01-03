Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Katie Holmes Kicks Off the New Year With a Spa Day in NYC

Just Jared Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Katie Holmes is kicking off 2020 with some pampering! The 41-year-old Dawson’s Creek alum was spotted treating herself to a spa day while out and about for the day on Friday (January 3) in New York City. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katie Holmes The star was seen looking happy, flashing a smile [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: New York Weather: New Year's Day Forecast

New York Weather: New Year's Day Forecast 02:33

 CBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dulaney High School Students Return From Performing In London New Year's Day Parate [Video]Dulaney High School Students Return From Performing In London New Year's Day Parate

Some students from Baltimore County rang in the new decade across the pond performing in the annual London New Year's Day Parade.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:05Published

Trump Tweeted Almost More Than Twice As Much In 2019 Than 2018 [Video]Trump Tweeted Almost More Than Twice As Much In 2019 Than 2018

In 2019 President Donald Trump tweeted 7,700 times to his 68 million followers. According to Business Insider, in 2018 he only tweeted 3,600 times. In December 2019, Trump set a new record for the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New Year's Day: Opening times for Tesco, Sainsbury's, Aldi and Lidl

Dashing to the shops today? We've got you covered
Independent

New Year's Eve celebration in NYC will be "the safest place on Earth," NYPD says

Police in New York City have tightened security after a recent string of attacks against Jews. Officials say they can handle that and New Year’s Eve security,...
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.