Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Help Hikers Struggling to Take a Selfie

E! Online Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
It's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the rescue! After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spotted two hikers struggling to take a selfie in Canada, the couple swooped in and offered to...
News video: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Made A Cute Act of Kindness On a New Year’s Hike in Canada

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Made A Cute Act of Kindness On a New Year’s Hike in Canada 00:53

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been enjoying their much deserved six-week break during the holidays with baby Archie. But some lucky hikers got a glimpse of the royal couple in Canada and a random act of kindness as well. Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Celebrate Christmas In Canada [Video]Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Celebrate Christmas In Canada

ET Canada has all the details on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s vacation to Canada with baby Archie, where they spent the Christmas holidays in and around Victoria, B.C.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:11Published

The Only Instagram Account Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Currently Follow [Video]The Only Instagram Account Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Currently Follow

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are reportedly following only one Instagram account at this time.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were denied reservation at a Canadian restaurant for THIS reason

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were denied reservation at a Canadian restaurant for THIS reasonAttach Main Entertaiment Image: prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-were-denied-reservation-at-a-canadian-restaurant-for-this-reason.jpg Prince Harry and Meghan...
WorldNews

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle File Trademark for Personal Royal Foundation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have filed a trademark for their personal royal foundation. It was just revealed that the royal couple first filed to register a...
Just Jared

