Franz Ferdinand respond to their band trending because of Soleimani killing: 'For the record, we think #WWIII is a bad idea' Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Band is named after Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria, whose killing precipitated the First World War 👓 View full article

