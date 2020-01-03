WATCH: Fox News Defended Trump for Having No Idea Who Soleimani Was in 2015
Friday, 3 January 2020 () President Donald Trump just ordered the killing of Qasem Soleimani, but while he was running for president he was caught completely clueless about the Iranian military leader, and Fox News personalities defended him to the hilt over the gaffe. During a September 3, 2015 interview, radio host Hugh Hewitt told Trump he wanted to “turn to […]
Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General . The Pentagon confirmed that Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani was targeted in the attack near Baghdad Airport. . Soleimani was the head of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards and one of the most powerful figures in the country. . A statement from the...
The Department of Defense said the Iranian military retaliated against the Trump administration. The attack came after Trump assassinated Quds Force commander Major General Qassem Soleimani. According..