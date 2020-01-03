Global  

WATCH: Fox News Defended Trump for Having No Idea Who Soleimani Was in 2015

Mediaite Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
President Donald Trump just ordered the killing of Qasem Soleimani, but while he was running for president he was caught completely clueless about the Iranian military leader, and Fox News personalities defended him to the hilt over the gaffe. During a September 3, 2015 interview, radio host Hugh Hewitt told Trump he wanted to “turn to […]
News video: Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General

Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General 01:26

 Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General . The Pentagon confirmed that Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani was targeted in the attack near Baghdad Airport. . Soleimani was the head of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards and one of the most powerful figures in the country. . A statement from the...

US Confirms Military Strikes From Iran Against Trump Administration [Video]US Confirms Military Strikes From Iran Against Trump Administration

The Department of Defense said the Iranian military retaliated against the Trump administration. The attack came after Trump assassinated Quds Force commander Major General Qassem Soleimani. According..

No Americans were harmed in Iran missile attack Donald Trump [Video]No Americans were harmed in Iran missile attack Donald Trump

No Americans were harmed in Iran missile attack Donald Trump

Fox’s Jeanine Pirro Demands ‘World Should Be Thankful’ for Trump’s Iran Strike: Soleimani Killing ‘Needed to Happen’

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro began her opening monologue by thanking President Donald Trump for ordering the killing of a top Iranian military official. “Thank...
Mediaite

Fox News Correspondent Calls Out Pompeo’s Latest Attempt to Justify Targeting Soleimani: ‘Baffling…an Exaggeration at Best’

Fox News national security correspondent *Jennifer Griffin* expressed deep skepticism and pointed out logical flaws in Secretary of State *Mike Pompeo's* latest...
Mediaite

