WATCH: Fox News Defended Trump for Having No Idea Who Soleimani Was in 2015

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

President Donald Trump just ordered the killing of Qasem Soleimani, but while he was running for president he was caught completely clueless about the Iranian military leader, and Fox News personalities defended him to the hilt over the gaffe. During a September 3, 2015 interview, radio host Hugh Hewitt told Trump he wanted to “turn to […] 👓 View full article

