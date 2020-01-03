WSJ’s Henninger Bashes Democrats for Not Supporting Trump’s Soleimani Strike: They ‘Just Don’t Do Military Action Anymore’
Friday, 3 January 2020 () Wall Street Journal deputy editorial page editor Dan Henninger argued on Fox News that Democrats would never support military action because they are stressing caution following a military strike killing top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani. “It looks like you will not find a single Democrat who is going to say, ‘I support with the president did.’ […]
Iran Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in an airstrike at Baghdad airport this morning. This was a defensive action taken by the US, and ordered by its President Donald Trump. This airstrike has significantly raised tensions with Iran, a country with which US ties have been...
The United States has assassinated Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike at Baghdad's international airport...