WSJ’s Henninger Bashes Democrats for Not Supporting Trump’s Soleimani Strike: They ‘Just Don’t Do Military Action Anymore’

Mediaite Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Wall Street Journal deputy editorial page editor Dan Henninger argued on Fox News that Democrats would never support military action because they are stressing caution following a military strike killing top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani. “It looks like you will not find a single Democrat who is going to say, ‘I support with the president did.’ […]
News video: This is why US killed Iran Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani | OneIndia News

This is why US killed Iran Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani | OneIndia News 01:36

 Iran Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in an airstrike at Baghdad airport this morning. This was a defensive action taken by the US, and ordered by its President Donald Trump. This airstrike has significantly raised tensions with Iran, a country with which US ties have been...

Recent related videos from verified sources

General's killing thwarted an Iranian attack: U.S. [Video]General's killing thwarted an Iranian attack: U.S.

The United States has assassinated Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike at Baghdad's international airport...

President Trump Authorized Drone Strike That Killed Iranian Military Leader [Video]President Trump Authorized Drone Strike That Killed Iranian Military Leader

Skyler Henry reports the US blamed General Qassem Soleiman for planning a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base last month that killed an American contractor.

Oil surges and global stocks sink on fears Trump's Iran strike will be 'deemed a declaration of war'

Oil surges and global stocks sink on fears Trump's Iran strike will be 'deemed a declaration of war'· *Oil spiked, global stocks fell and gold rallied after the US confirmed an air strike that killed a top Iranian military chief. * · *"It's never likely to...
Iran’s Supreme Leader Claims Trump Is Not Logical. If He’s Right, Now What?

Iran’s Supreme Leader Claims Trump Is Not Logical. If He’s Right, Now What?Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling If impeachment, a dwindling base or stagnant economy wasn’t enough for President Donald Trump, he suddenly finds...
🇺🇸🇮🇱AuroraBretRedWave❤️ (Text TRUMP to 88022) RT @Mediaite: WSJ's Henninger Bashes Democrats for Not Supporting Trump's Soleimani Strike: They 'Just Don't Do Military Action Anymore'

Wall Street Journal editor Dan Henninger argued on Fox News that Democrats would never support military action

WSJ's Henninger Bashes Democrats for Not Supporting Trump's Soleimani Strike: They 'Just Don't Do Military Action A…

