Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Is Getting Her Own Kylie Cosmetics Collaboration Ahead of 2nd Birthday

E! Online Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Like mother, like daughter! Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster is following in her mom's footsteps and getting into the beauty industry. On Friday, Kylie and her company...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott spent New Year's Eve apart [Video]Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott spent New Year's Eve apart

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott spent New Year's Eve (31.12.19) apart.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:43Published

Travis Scott Breaks Silence Over Kylie Split [Video]Travis Scott Breaks Silence Over Kylie Split

According to CNN, Travis Scott has opened up to XXL magazine and spoke about his split from Kylie Jenner. Scott told the magazine, &quot;The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Gets a 'Trolls' Surprise on Christmas Eve!

Stormi Webster got the best surprise on Christmas Eve – a visit from Poppy, the main character from the animated film Trolls! Kylie Jenner shared adorable...
Just Jared

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Glitter in Gold at Family Christmas Party

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster weren't the only ones twinning at the Kardashian-Jenner family's annual Christmas Eve party...they were joined by a...
E! Online Also reported by •FOXNews.comAceShowbiz

Tweets about this

AnthoniaOrji

Anthonia Orji Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Is Getting Her Own Kylie Cosmetics Collaboration Ahead of 2nd Birthday: Like mother,… https://t.co/RhFQdBD661 8 minutes ago

GentNewsCom

Gent News @KylieJenner And Daughter Stormi Are Teaming Up For A Makeup Collaboration - See The Cute Reveal! https://t.co/VzZ1Rxdql8 26 minutes ago

Mobbp1

Mobbp Kylie Jenner Is Teaming With Daughter Stormi for New Makeup Collab https://t.co/y0um1NtkJt #music 40 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Is Getting Her Own Kylie Cosmetics Collaboration Ahead of 2nd Birthday… https://t.co/Fsfe4NQY1p 46 minutes ago

DanieCorteseEnt

Danie Cortese Kylie Jenner is getting her daughter, Stormi Webster, in on the family business. 47 minutes ago

PAKLandOfDreams

PakistanLandOfDreams Kylie Jenner And Daughter Stormi Are Teaming Up For A Makeup Collaboration 54 minutes ago

thedextazlab

🗣️ Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Is Getting Her Own Kylie Cosmetics Collaboration Ahead of 2nd Birthday https://t.co/6TlsNJEreN 54 minutes ago

goss_ie

Goss.ie Kylie Jenner just teased a makeup collab with 1-year-old daughter Stormi https://t.co/ZjDAGK78Kv https://t.co/s7WRW7OXdS 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.