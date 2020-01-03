Global  

Dave East Pulled Through For Troops In The Middle East On New Year’s Eve

SOHH Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Dave East Pulled Through For Troops In The Middle East On New Year’s EveNew York rapper Dave East made sure to show the military just how much respect he has. The hip-hop entertainer pulled through this week for troops in the Middle East. Big Facts: New pics have surfaced online showing Dave turning up and delivering a performance for soldiers in Qatar on New Year’s Eve. On A […]

The post Dave East Pulled Through For Troops In The Middle East On New Year’s Eve appeared first on .
News video: Ringing In The New Year In NYC

Ringing In The New Year In NYC 03:11

 As 2019 winds down, the final preparations are underway for the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square. Hundreds of thousands of spectators will travel from near and far to score a front row seat, and roughly one billion people are expected to watch around the world. CBS2's Reena Roy has the...

How to Stream Fox’s ‘New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey’

If you’re not in the mood for the standard New Year’s Eve fare of Ryan Seacrest on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” or Anderson Cooper on CNN,...
Thousands of additional U.S. troops heading for Middle East: officials

The United States is sending nearly 3,000 additional troops to the Middle East from the 82nd Airborne Division as a precaution amid rising threats to American...
