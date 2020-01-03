Dave East Pulled Through For Troops In The Middle East On New Year’s Eve
Friday, 3 January 2020 () New York rapper Dave East made sure to show the military just how much respect he has. The hip-hop entertainer pulled through this week for troops in the Middle East. Big Facts: New pics have surfaced online showing Dave turning up and delivering a performance for soldiers in Qatar on New Year’s Eve. On A […]
