Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Welcome Their First Child - Find Out Her Name!

Just Jared Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are parents! The stars made the exciting announcement on Friday (January 3) in an Instagram post. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cameron Diaz “Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cameron Diaz's exes prove there's something about her [Video]Cameron Diaz's exes prove there's something about her

While Benji Madden may have locked her down, Cameron Diaz left quite a few men in her dating past. Find out who stole Cameron's heart ... and who struck out.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Welcome Baby: Relive Their Love Story

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden surprised fans on Friday when they announced, out of the blue, that they had welcomed their first child. They are now parents to a...
E! Online

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announce birth of first child

The notoriously private couple said they are "overjoyed to share this news."
CBS News


Tweets about this

EmersonFan1

(((EmersonFan))) RT @55Bluesgirl: Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcome baby girl https://t.co/n0eGcmvFLm OMG Congradulations 2020 Priceless 9 seconds ago

Razztime1

Angeline RT @etnow: Surprise! Cameron Diaz is a mom 💕 https://t.co/E1uAB68oTO 10 seconds ago

homorangutan

Джош RT @people: Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Are Parents! Actress Announces Birth of Daughter Raddix https://t.co/s5JgW5cJjB 15 seconds ago

jonath666

jonath666 RT @DailyMailCeleb: Cameron Diaz's baby surprise! Actress, 47, and husband Benji Madden, 40, announce birth of daughter https://t.co/WYBUnn… 30 seconds ago

DorothyMB

Dorothy Wright RT @ABC7NY: Cameron Diaz gives birth to baby daughter Raddix with husband Benji Madden https://t.co/dwRo1UdEni https://t.co/D1eeXS9IU6 35 seconds ago

618444

Marie 1574 RT @notcapnamerica: Wait. I had no idea they were a couple. Last I remember he was with Nicole Richie. Lord I’m out of the loop. https:/… 39 seconds ago

Brettservice

Brett Cameron Diaz's baby surprise! Actress, 47, and husband Benji Madden, 40, announce arrival of daughter Raddix  via… https://t.co/kVzePKecSz 41 seconds ago

DaPathanGuy

Zèé SH Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Secretly Welcome Baby Female – E! Online https://t.co/yPtkIgbtvV https://t.co/Mk4823IF0W 44 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.