Brad Pitt Says He Wants to Explore Dancing in His Future!

Just Jared Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Brad Pitt is on the cover of W Magazine‘s Volume 1. Best Performances issue, out on newsstands on February 4. Here’s what the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star had to say… On his first kiss: “Her name was Lisa. It was in her garage. Fourth grade. She was one street over, and I [...]
