WATCH: Ex-Fox Host Courtney Friel, After Trump Allegedly Hit on Her, Cryptically Teased Future Book on Creepy Male Encounters

Mediaite Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Former Fox News reporter Courtney Friel now says she was hit on by President Donald Trump, and just weeks after the election she appeared on Fox News in a segment on "creepiness," and mentioned that she'd put her experiences with men "in a book one day."
News video: Ex-Fox Reporter Says She Dodged Trump’s Kiss

Ex-Fox Reporter Says She Dodged Trump’s Kiss 01:07

 Former Fox News reporter Courtney Friel says Trump asked her over to “kiss.”

Ex-Fox News Reporter Says Trump Invited Her to His Office ‘So We Can Kiss’ Before Presidential Election

In a new memoir, former Fox News reporter Courtney Friel — who worked as a guest host on Fox & Friends — claims President Donald Trump asked if he could kiss...
