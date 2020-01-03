WATCH: Ex-Fox Host Courtney Friel, After Trump Allegedly Hit on Her, Cryptically Teased Future Book on Creepy Male Encounters

Former Fox News reporter Courtney Friel now says she was hit on by President Donald Trump, and just weeks after the election she appeared on Fox News in a segment on "creepiness," and mentioned that she'd put her experiences with men "in a book one day."

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Ex-Fox News Reporter Says Trump Invited Her to His Office ‘So We Can Kiss’ Before Presidential Election In a new memoir, former Fox News reporter Courtney Friel — who worked as a guest host on Fox & Friends — claims President Donald Trump asked if he could kiss...

Mediaite 6 hours ago





Tweets about this ENM News Former Fox News reporter Courtney Friel now says she was hit on by President Donald Trump, and just weeks after the… https://t.co/v90qzRNKmM 1 hour ago Mediaite WATCH: Ex-Fox Host Courtney Friel, After Trump Allegedly Hit on Her, Cryptically Teased Future Book on Creepy Male… https://t.co/uCtVYabjrq 1 hour ago