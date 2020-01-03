WATCH: Project Runway Clip Goes Viral After Contestant Brutally Calls Out Host Karlie Kloss’s Ties to The Kushners

Rafi Schwartz Personally, I plan to watch that project runway clip eight or nine hundred more times 1 hour ago ENM News A Project Runway contestant called out judge Karlie Kloss’s connection President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and advi… https://t.co/SpJoIyjaRK 2 hours ago Kersten @RavenElyseTV did you ever watch project runway? If not, that's Helen. She's your doppelganger. Need anymore proof,… https://t.co/fWPxN2bo5b 1 week ago 𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒, Carly Dear Swifties who wanna see Taylor in every possible way you can see her. Season 18 episode 2 of Project Runway has… https://t.co/dlNo5qqpdB 1 week ago