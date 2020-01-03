WATCH: Project Runway Clip Goes Viral After Contestant Brutally Calls Out Host Karlie Kloss’s Ties to The Kushners
Friday, 3 January 2020 () A Project Runway contestant called out judge Karlie Kloss’s connection President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner on the show in response to criticism of his outfit design. After fashion designer and judge Brandon Maxwell told contestant Tyler Neasloney, “I cannot see Karlie wearing it anywhere,” Neasloney decided to throw shade at Kloss, replying, […]
