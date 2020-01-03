Global  

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Welcome Baby: Relive Their Love Story

E! Online Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden surprised fans on Friday when they announced, out of the blue, that they had welcomed their first child. They are now parents to a baby girl, Raddix...
News video: Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Welcome Baby Girl Raddix Madden | Billboard News

Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Welcome Baby Girl Raddix Madden | Billboard News 00:49

 Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Welcome Baby Girl Raddix Madden | Billboard News

Cameron Diaz's exes prove there's something about her [Video]Cameron Diaz's exes prove there's something about her

While Benji Madden may have locked her down, Cameron Diaz left quite a few men in her dating past. Find out who stole Cameron's heart ... and who struck out.

Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her Movie (2000) Glenn Close, Cameron Diaz, Calista Flockhart [Video]Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her Movie (2000) Glenn Close, Cameron Diaz, Calista Flockhart

Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her Movie Trailer (2000) Plot synopsis: Five loosely intertwined stories of the emotional issues facing individual middle-aged Angelenas are presented. In "This..

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Secretly Welcome Baby Girl Raddix

Talk about some great news to start the New Year! On Friday morning, Cameron Diaz had a big announcement to share on Instagram. As it turns out, the Hollywood...
E! Online

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announce birth of baby girl

Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden are officially parents!
FOXNews.com

