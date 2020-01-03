JustJared.com Kathy Griffin jokes that this celeb was her maid of honor at her wedding: https://t.co/YdeyBDvhFw 12 minutes ago Sam Whitfield🎙 RT @DictatorPhil: @benshapiro No dude.....don’t do jokes ever again. It’s not Kathy Griffin or Amy Schumer bad, but it’s heading down that… 15 hours ago DictatorPhil @benshapiro No dude.....don’t do jokes ever again. It’s not Kathy Griffin or Amy Schumer bad, but it’s heading down that highway. 19 hours ago crackPratrol The ONLY small part, in this entire series “You” on Netflix, Kathy Griffin decided to take .. was one of giving a e… https://t.co/Xqy6iHLfa6 22 hours ago AmericanModerate RT @RogerRabid: Just who does this guy think he is? Is she/he in transition? Come on Kathard you take these jokes to far but, now that yo… 3 days ago RogerRabid Just who does this guy think he is? Is she/he in transition? Come on Kathard you take these jokes to far but, now… https://t.co/o2AHOUbVXc 3 days ago