Kathy Griffin Jokes That This Celeb Was Her Maid of Honor

Just Jared Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Kathy Griffin is providing more details about her wedding – and some jokes along the way. The comedian, who just tied the knot with beau Randy Bick in a wedding officiated by Lily Tomlin, made a joke about her ceremony on Twitter on Friday (January 3). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kathy Griffin [...]
News video: Kathy Griffin marries Randy Bick

Kathy Griffin marries Randy Bick 00:57

 Kathy Griffin marries Randy Bick She wed her significant other on New Year's Day, just minutes after confirming they had got engaged on New Year's Eve. Kathy Griffin via Twitter: Kathy Griffin via Twitter: The couple's ceremony was officiated by 'Grace and Frankie' star Lily Tomlin. Kathy Griffin via...

Kathy Griffin engaged [Video]Kathy Griffin engaged

Kathy Griffin rang in 2020 with a ring on her finger - and she teased that she was set to marry her long-time beau Randy Bick on New Year's Day.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published


Kathy Griffin Marries Randy Bick in Wedding Officiated by Lily Tomlin!

Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick are officially married! The 59-year-old comedian married her longtime love just after midnight on New Year’s Day (January 1)....
Just Jared

Kathy Griffin & Randy Bick Announce New Year Engagement & Wedding!

Kathy Griffin and longtime love Randy Bick are officially tying the knot! The comedic couple revealed the big news on social media just hours before 2020 was...
Just Jared

