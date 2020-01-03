Kathy Griffin Jokes That This Celeb Was Her Maid of Honor
Friday, 3 January 2020 () Kathy Griffin is providing more details about her wedding – and some jokes along the way. The comedian, who just tied the knot with beau Randy Bick in a wedding officiated by Lily Tomlin, made a joke about her ceremony on Twitter on Friday (January 3).
Kathy Griffin marries Randy Bick She wed her significant other on New Year's Day, just minutes after confirming they had got engaged on New Year's Eve. Kathy Griffin via Twitter: Kathy Griffin via Twitter: The couple's ceremony was officiated by 'Grace and Frankie' star Lily Tomlin. Kathy Griffin via...