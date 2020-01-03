Global  

Chris Wallace Hits ‘Wag the Dog’ Reaction to Trump Ordering Airstrike: Wrong Now, Wrong When Trump Suggested Same of Obama

Friday, 3 January 2020
Fox News' *Chris Wallace* today criticized the "wag the dog" comments in response to President *Donald Trump* ordering the airstrike that took out top Iranian commander *Qasem Soleimani*.
News video: President Trump addresses Iran crisis

President Trump addresses Iran crisis 04:30

 Trump spoke about the airstrike that killed an Iranian military leader.

Donald Trump: We did not take action to start a war [Video]Donald Trump: We did not take action to start a war

Donald Trump insists he did not want to start a war, but end a war by killing Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike on Friday morning. He spoke to the press from his estate in Palm Beach,..

Trump - We took action to stop, not start a war [Video]Trump - We took action to stop, not start a war

US President Trump gives a statement after ordering an airstrike that killed Iran's top commander.

