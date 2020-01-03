Americans for Impeachment Chris Wallace Hits 'Wag the Dog' Reaction to Trump Ordering Airstrike: Wrong Now, Wrong When Trump Suggested Same o… https://t.co/0G7wC4Lkoi 23 minutes ago JWJR Chris Wallace Hits ‘Wag the Dog’ Reaction to Trump Ordering Airstrike: Wrong Now, Wrong When Trump Suggested Same o… https://t.co/lEKpt1YDMX 29 minutes ago ENM News Fox News’ Chris Wallace today criticized the “wag the dog” comments in response to President Donald Trump ordering… https://t.co/w05NfPZWPk 1 hour ago les RT @Mediaite: Chris Wallace Hits 'Wag the Dog' Reaction to Trump Ordering Airstrike: Wrong Now, Wrong When Trump Suggested Same of Obama ht… 1 hour ago Brian Craig Chris Wallace Hits 'Wag the Dog' Reaction to Trump Ordering Airstrike: Wrong Now, Wrong When Trump Suggested Same o… https://t.co/84I8wpXU9P 2 hours ago Mediaite Chris Wallace Hits 'Wag the Dog' Reaction to Trump Ordering Airstrike: Wrong Now, Wrong When Trump Suggested Same o… https://t.co/KTVU9Ebg5X 2 hours ago