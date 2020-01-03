Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Pregnant Michelle Williams Debuts Engagement Ring From Director Thomas Kail

E! Online Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Michelle Williams has a ring on it! Earlier this week, some big news broke about the actress' personal life: she's engaged to director Thomas Kail and expecting their first child...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Michelle Williams And 'Hamilton' Director Thomas Kail Are Engaged To Be Married

Michelle Williams And 'Hamilton' Director Thomas Kail Are Engaged To Be Married 00:33

 Michelle Williams is engaged to "Hamilton" director Thomas Kail, and the two are expecting a baby. Williams who was formerly married to the late actor Heath Ledger is best known for her role in Dawson's Creek. Kail is a four-time Oscar nominee and a Tony Award-winning director of the smash Broadway...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Michelle Williams reportedly engaged and pregnant [Video]Michelle Williams reportedly engaged and pregnant

Actress Michelle Williams is reportedly engaged and expecting her second child.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Singer Michelle Williams Is Getting Congratulations Messages for Actress Michelle Williams' Pregnancy & Engagement News!

There has been some confusion amid actress Michelle Williams‘ pregnancy and engagement news! If you don’t know, it was revealed a few hours ago that the...
Just Jared

Singer Michelle Williams insists she's not pregnant after mix-up with namesake actress

Singer Michelle Williams insists she's not pregnant after mix-up with namesake actressFormer Destiny's Child singer Michelle Williams has clarified that she's not pregnant, after confusion emerged surrounding reports that the actress of the same...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

marcosarellano

Marcos Arellano Pregnant Michelle Williams Debuts Engagement Ring https://t.co/L3vDmnYrQF via @enews 17 minutes ago

Nnicolyn

❤Nicki❤ RT @enews: Pregnant Michelle Williams Debuts Engagement Ring From Director Thomas Kail https://t.co/hicK6rlUt2 50 minutes ago

Pea83Emma

Emma Pearson Pregnant Michelle Williams Debuts Engagement Ring From Director Thomas Kail https://t.co/l5Rsd8JRsh 1 hour ago

enews

E! News Pregnant Michelle Williams Debuts Engagement Ring From Director Thomas Kail https://t.co/hicK6rlUt2 2 hours ago

thedextazlab

🗣️ Pregnant Michelle Williams Debuts Engagement Ring From Director Thomas Kail https://t.co/axVuRxFIyo 2 hours ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #michelle_williamsengagementscelebritiestop_storiesapple_news Pregnant Michelle Williams Debuts Engagement Ring Fro… https://t.co/h1rh78oeqQ 2 hours ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Pregnant Michelle Williams Debuts Engagement Ring From Director Thomas Kail https://t.co/8yeHG2aagu https://t.co/nFDssEtp0Z 2 hours ago

OceanPopNews

Ocean Pop 💎 Pregnant Michelle Williams Debuts Engagement Ring https://t.co/2QwomrXf2C https://t.co/qZPWBky5Uf 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.