Greta Thunberg Changes Twitter Name to 'Sharon' After Game Show Clip Goes Viral
Friday, 3 January 2020 () Climate and environmental activist Greta Thunberg is hilariously reacting to a viral video spreading around the internet on her birthday. The activist, who turned 17-years-old on Friday (January 3), was the subject of a question on the BBC game show Celebrity Mastermind. “The 2019 book entitled No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference [...]
At 17 years old, Greta Thunberg has become the face of the youth climate movement. She's also one of the internet's savviest Twitter trolls. After actress Amanda Henderson incorrectly guessed that Thunberg's name was Sharon on the TV show "Celebrity Mastermind," Thunberg quietly changed her Twitter...