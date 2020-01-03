Global  

Greta Thunberg Changes Twitter Name to 'Sharon' After Game Show Clip Goes Viral

Just Jared Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Climate and environmental activist Greta Thunberg is hilariously reacting to a viral video spreading around the internet on her birthday. The activist, who turned 17-years-old on Friday (January 3), was the subject of a question on the BBC game show Celebrity Mastermind. “The 2019 book entitled No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference [...]
News video: Greta Thunberg: Savvy On Twitter Again

Greta Thunberg: Savvy On Twitter Again 00:32

 At 17 years old, Greta Thunberg has become the face of the youth climate movement. She's also one of the internet's savviest Twitter trolls. After actress Amanda Henderson incorrectly guessed that Thunberg's name was Sharon on the TV show "Celebrity Mastermind," Thunberg quietly changed her Twitter...

Amanda Henderson's epic 'Sharon'mistake on Celebrity Mastermind (BBC) [Video]Amanda Henderson's epic 'Sharon'mistake on Celebrity Mastermind (BBC)

Amanda Henderson mistakenly calls Greta Thunberg 'Sharon' on Celebrity Mastermind.

Greta Thunberg: savvy on Twitter again [Video]Greta Thunberg: savvy on Twitter again

At 17 years old, Greta Thunberg has become the face of the youth climate movement. She&apos;s also one of the internet&apos;s savviest Twitter trolls. After actress Amanda Henderson incorrectly..

Greta Thunberg changes Twitter name to ‘Sharon’ after game show error


Indian Express

Greta Thunberg changes Twitter name to 'Sharon' after game show error

It was a playful nod to actor Amanda Henderson, whose answer to a game show question went viral.
BBC News

