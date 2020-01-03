Global  

Jodie Turner-Smith Reveals Her First Crush Was Joshua Jackson's 'Dawson's Creek' Character Pacey

Just Jared Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Jodie Turner-Smith has opened up about her first ever crush and it’s not a surprise to see that it was Pacey Witter from Dawson’s Creek, which was played by her new husband, Joshua Jackson. The Queen & Slim star talked with W Magazine about her admiration for the character on the once popular television series. [...]
