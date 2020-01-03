Global  

Fans Speculate Victoria Justice & Matthew Daddario Are Filming a 'Naomi & Ely's No Kiss List' Sequel

Just Jared Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Victoria Justice and Matthew Daddario have fans talking this week! The two Naomi & Ely’s No Kiss List co-stars were spotted filming scenes together in New York City on Thursday (January 2). There has been no word yet on if a sequel was coming, but this sighting has many thinking they’re working on a follow [...]
Recent related news from verified sources

Are Matthew Daddario & Victoria Justice Filming a 'Naomi & Ely's No Kiss List' Sequel??

Is a Naomi & Ely’s No Kiss List sequel in the works?! While there has been nothing announced, both Matthew Daddario and Victoria Justice were spotted filming...
Just Jared Jr

