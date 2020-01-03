Global  

Michael Jackson accusers win OK to take their abuse allegations to civil trial

USATODAY.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Abuse allegations against the late Michael Jackson could end up before a jury soon after two accusers' civil suits were sent back for trial by an appeals court.
Michael Jackson accusers driven off social media [Video]Michael Jackson accusers driven off social media

The two men who accused Michael Jackson of s*xually abusing them as children in the documentary Leaving Neverland have stopped using social media, according to its director.

Harvey Weinstein Accusers Reach $25 Million Settlement [Video]Harvey Weinstein Accusers Reach $25 Million Settlement

Harvey Weinstein Accusers Reach $25 Million Settlement. Weinstein was arrested in May 2018 on charges of "Rape, Criminal Sex Act, Sex Abuse and Sexual Misconduct for incidents involving two separate..

Michael Jackson accusers get go ahead for lawsuits

Australian Wade Robson and American James Safechuck say they were befriended by Jackson and abused by him from the ages of seven and 10 in the early 1990s.
The Age

Michael Jackson Accusers' Lawsuits Revived by California Appeals Court

As had been expected, a California appeals court on Friday (Jan. 3) restored two lawsuits accusing Michael Jackson of child sexual abuse, after...
Billboard.com


