Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Miley Cyrus settles $300 million lawsuit claiming she stole 'We Can't Stop'

Reuters Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Miley Cyrus has settled a $300 million copyright infringement lawsuit by a Jamaican songwriter who accused the pop star of stealing her 2013 smash "We Can't Stop" from a similar song he recorded a quarter century earlier.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dame Dash Hit With $50M Lawsuit For Allegedly Committing Sexual Battery On Sleeping Woman [Video]Dame Dash Hit With $50M Lawsuit For Allegedly Committing Sexual Battery On Sleeping Woman

LOS ANGELES, CA – Shortly after resolving his child support mess, Dame Dash is in legal trouble again. According to a criminal complaint obtained by The Wrap, Hip Hop photographer Monique Bunn filed..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 02:08Published

Rock Band Yellowcard Not Dropping $15M Juice Wrld Lawsuit [Video]Rock Band Yellowcard Not Dropping $15M Juice Wrld Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, CA – Despite Juice WRLD’s sudden death, Yellowcard still wants their cut of the late rapper’s breakout hit “Lucid Dreams.” According to court documents obtained by XXL, the $15..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:31Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NetworkofnewsUK

Networkofnews UK Miley Cyrus has settled a copyright argument with a Jamaican songwriter who claimed that she ‘stole' her 2013 smash… https://t.co/l0r8BEBwmt 1 minute ago

brielle_belaire

Scoobert Doobster RT @Reuters: Miley Cyrus settles $300 million lawsuit claiming she stole 'We Can't Stop' https://t.co/Z6GUKQ39Gy https://t.co/dPLdXmxrUd 8 minutes ago

Dkenangeles

Bro'Ken RT @ABSCBNNews: Miley Cyrus settles $300 million lawsuit claiming she stole 'We Can't Stop' https://t.co/fgyE7nrFt3 10 minutes ago

MikeStoan

Mike Stoan Miley Cyrus Settles $300 Million Lawsuit With Jamaican Reggae Artist, Flourgon - https://t.co/hfB3YQpRGF https://t.co/BL7WC7OYa8 13 minutes ago

alldaysfa

STOLEN FROM AFRICA® Miley Cyrus Settles $300 Million Lawsuit With Jamaican Reggae Artist, Flourgon - https://t.co/c0vhphS4iw https://t.co/VqBWBnXQNZ 23 minutes ago

JohnApp63499667

John Applegate Miley Cyrus settles $300 million lawsuit claiming she stole 'We Can't Stop' https://t.co/0wIAjfxQI6 24 minutes ago

3dunny

Gooner D RT @KemeshaSwaby: Miley Cyrus settles $300 million lawsuit claiming she stole 'We Can't Stop' (from Jamaican artist, Flourgon) | Article [A… 32 minutes ago

1023_andrew

Benjamin Andrew Anastacio Aguinaldo RT @manilabulletin: Miley Cyrus settles $300 million lawsuit claiming she stole ‘We Can’t Stop’ https://t.co/paGoD6K6Cm https://t.co/lXyQje… 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.