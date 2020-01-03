Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ellen Pompeo's $3 Million Hamptons Home Will Give You Serious Design Envy

E! Online Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Ellen Pompeo's $3 Million Hamptons Home Will Give You Serious Design EnvyEllen Pompeo could find a side gig on HGTV. The actress, who has played Dr. Meredith Grey on the ABC series Grey's Anatomy since its 2005 debut, recently sold a modern farmhouse in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

A Car Crashes Into the Emerald City Bar [Video]A Car Crashes Into the Emerald City Bar

Jo (Camilla Luddington) shows Link (Chris Carmack) that she brought a surrendered baby home. Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) gets an ultrasound and realizes that Link may not be the father of the baby after..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 03:23Published

Meredith and DeLuca Take a Break [Video]Meredith and DeLuca Take a Break

Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Jackson (Jesse Williams) almost have a romantic moment, but it turns sour. Word gets out that it was Schmitt (Jake Borelli) who got Meredith in trouble for insurance fraud...

Credit: ABC     Duration: 03:51Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.