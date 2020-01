Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Laura Dern had two movies represented at the 2020 AFI Awards on Friday afternoon (January 3) in Los Angeles. The Oscar-nominated actress joined the stars of her movies Marriage Story and Little Women, which both landed on the list of the Top 10 Movies of the Year. Joining Laura from Marriage Story were co-star Adam [...] 👓 View full article