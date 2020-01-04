Global  

Michael Jackson Accusers Allowed to File Lawsuit After Previously Barred From Doing So

AceShowbiz Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
After previously banned due to the statute of limitations, James Safechuck and Wade Robson are now given permission to file sexual abuse lawsuit, thanks to a new law.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Michael Jackson accusers driven off social media [Video]Michael Jackson accusers driven off social media

The two men who accused Michael Jackson of s*xually abusing them as children in the documentary Leaving Neverland have stopped using social media, according to its director.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Michael Jackson biopic in the works [Video]Michael Jackson biopic in the works

A new Michael Jackson biopic is in the works. 'Bohemian Rhapsody' producer Graham King has secured permission from the late King of Pop's estate to make a movie about his life and he has been granted..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:03Published

