Miley Cyrus settles $300 million lawsuit claiming she stole 'We Can't Stop'

Reuters India Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Miley Cyrus has settled a $300 million (£229.24 million) copyright infringement lawsuit by a Jamaican songwriter who accused the pop star of stealing her 2013 smash "We Can't Stop" from a similar song he recorded a quarter century earlier.
