CNN's *Erin Burnett* spoke tonight with *Majid Takht Ravanchi*, the Iranian ambassador to the United Nations, after the U.S. strike that took out top Iranian general *Qasem Soleimani*.



Recent related videos from verified sources U.S. and Iranian envoys engage in rare direct dialogue The U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations made a rare compassionate public gesture toward her Iranian counterpart in the Security Council chamber on Thursday, expressing condolences over the death of.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:53Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources CNN’s Fareed Zakaria: ‘We Appear’ to Be ‘Entering Into Another Middle East War’ CNN’s Fareed Zakaria warned, in the wake of the U.S. strike on one of Iran’s top military commanders, that the United States appears to be “entering into...

Mediaite 18 hours ago



Iranian ambassador to UN says Iran will retaliate for illegal 'act of aggression' Iranian ambassador to UN says Iran will retaliate for illegal 'act of aggression'

euronews 6 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this