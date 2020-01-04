Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Joaquin Phoenix Runs Into Antonio Banderas at Variety's 10 Directors To Watch Lunch in Palm Springs

Just Jared Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Joaquin Phoenix meets up with Antonio Banderas inside the Variety 10 Directors to Watch Brunch during the 2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival held at Parker Palm Springs on Friday afternoon (January 3) in Palm Springs, Calif. The two actors stepped out at the event to honor the ten emerging filmmakers. Joaquin also presented an [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Joaquin Phoenix not in competition

Joaquin Phoenix not in competition 01:09

 Joaquin Phoenix insisted there was "no competition" between himself and his fellow actors as he picked up the Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama Golden Globe on Sunday (06.01.20).

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Joaquin Phoenix is 'plagued by self-doubt' [Video]Joaquin Phoenix is 'plagued by self-doubt'

Joaquin Phoenix is "still plagued by self-doubt", as he says he's often left "petrified" when he takes on new film roles.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:13Published

Police respond to possible shooting at apartment complex in Palm Springs [Video]Police respond to possible shooting at apartment complex in Palm Springs

There is a heavy presence early Thursday morning at an apartment complex in Palm Springs after a report of shots fired.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

We don't have to take private jets for Palm Springs: Joaquin Phoenix's Golden Globes speech is a hands-down winner

Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama award at Golden Globes 2020
DNA Also reported by •Just Jared

Olivia Wilde Brings 'Booksmart' to Palm Springs Film Festival

Olivia Wilde hosted a special screening of Booksmart at the Palm Springs Film Festival! The 35-year-old director and actress stepped out for the event on Friday...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

MikeBeauvais

Mike Beauvais Cousin Greg when he runs into Joaquin Phoenix at a #GoldenGlobes after-party. https://t.co/3wrC1XYdek 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.