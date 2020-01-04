Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Unbelievable's Kaitlyn Dever & Merritt Wever Attend AFI Awards Ahead of the Globes!

Just Jared Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Kaitlyn Dever and Merritt Wever step out on the red carpet at the 2020 AFI Awards on Friday afternoon (January 3) in Los Angeles. The ladies were at the event to support their show Unbelievable, which was recognized as one of the Top 10 TV Programs of the Year. Kaitlyn and Merritt are both nominated [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Them That Follow with Kaitlyn Dever - Official Trailer [Video]Them That Follow with Kaitlyn Dever - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for Them That Follow starring Olivia Colman, Kaitlyn Dever, Alice Englert, Jim Gaffigan, Walton Goggins, Thomas Mann and Lewis Pullman! Release Date: November 22,..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and More Stars Turn Heads at 2020 AFI Awards

Award season is back! With just days to go until the Golden Globes, Hollywood's A-list stars are stepping out to attend the 2020 AFI Awards, which honor the...
E! Online Also reported by •Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.