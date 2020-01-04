Unbelievable's Kaitlyn Dever & Merritt Wever Attend AFI Awards Ahead of the Globes!

Kaitlyn Dever and Merritt Wever step out on the red carpet at the 2020 AFI Awards on Friday afternoon (January 3) in Los Angeles. The ladies were at the event to support their show Unbelievable, which was recognized as one of the Top 10 TV Programs of the Year. Kaitlyn and Merritt are both nominated [...]



Recent related videos from verified sources Them That Follow with Kaitlyn Dever - Official Trailer Check out the official trailer for Them That Follow starring Olivia Colman, Kaitlyn Dever, Alice Englert, Jim Gaffigan, Walton Goggins, Thomas Mann and Lewis Pullman! Release Date: November 22,.. Credit: FanReviews Duration: 02:11Published on November 14, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and More Stars Turn Heads at 2020 AFI Awards Award season is back! With just days to go until the Golden Globes, Hollywood's A-list stars are stepping out to attend the 2020 AFI Awards, which honor the...

E! Online 3 hours ago Also reported by • Just Jared

You Might Like

Tweets about this