'Jojo Rabbit' Stars Join Taika Waititi at AFI Awards 2020!

Saturday, 4 January 2020
Taika Waititi joins his young Jojo Rabbit co-stars Thomasin McKenzie and Roman Griffin Davis at the 2020 AFI Awards on Friday afternoon (January 3) in Los Angeles. The three actors were joined by co-star Sam Rockwell at the annual event, where Jojo Rabbit was recognized as one of the Top 10 Movies of the Year. [...]
News video: Taika Waititi Shares Most Moving Response to 'Jojo Rabbit' & the Importance of the Film | Golden Globes 2020

Taika Waititi Shares Most Moving Response to 'Jojo Rabbit' & the Importance of the Film | Golden Globes 2020 01:45

 Taika Waititi Shares Most Moving Response to 'Jojo Rabbit' & the Importance of the Film | Golden Globes 2020

