1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: According to Laura Dern, there's no real label that fits her https://t.co/JN9c0JHH4o 3 days ago La Casa Dei Sogni Laura Dern Says People Have No Idea Who She Really Is https://t.co/7OpjHHhUt3 di @JustJared 3 days ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: .@LauraDern says: "I just kept allowing labels to be applied to me" https://t.co/yjtBVli8OR 3 days ago JustJared.com According to Laura Dern, there's no real label that fits her https://t.co/JN9c0JHH4o 3 days ago ET Canada .@LauraDern says: "I just kept allowing labels to be applied to me" https://t.co/yjtBVli8OR 3 days ago annewzpjs @washingtonpost Maybe they just don’t want to see the movie. Not everything has to do with people hating women, it’… https://t.co/jyg4JrgsXJ 4 days ago