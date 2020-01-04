Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Skip Marley & H.E.R. Unveil Sultry 'Slow Down' Music Video

Billboard.com Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Skip Marley and H.E.R. have dropped a passionate new music video for their much buzzed-about new collab, "Slow Down." The duo display...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Music_News_US

Music Skip Marley & H.E.R. Unveil Sultry 'Slow Down' Music Video #Music https://t.co/bEG7buo6b3 27 minutes ago

BluePurpleMusic

Jan Jansen Music Skip Marley & H.E.R. Unveil Sultry 'Slow Down' Music Video https://t.co/S7JLqxT4Ea #billboard #musicnews #music https://t.co/UobgGxiX7r 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.