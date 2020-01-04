Global  

Liam Payne Says There Could Be A One Direction Documentary Coming

Just Jared Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Liam Payne might have just revealed that a One Direction documentary is in the works. During his recent visit to Dubai to promote his new album, LP1, the 26-year-old singer spoke to the City Times (via Tumblr) and he was asked if he remembered the last time he visited the country with his bandmates. Liam [...]
