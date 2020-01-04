Cameron Diaz Has Wanted to Be a Mom Since Marrying Benji Madden
Saturday, 4 January 2020 () Cameron Diaz has wanted to be a mom for a long time! The 47-year-old actress and husband Benji Madden just welcomed their first child but have reportedly wanted to expand their family since getting married in 2015. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cameron Diaz “Cameron really wanted to be a mom…Cameron and Benji [...]
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden of Good Charlotte and The Madden Brothers have welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Raddix Madden, into the new year and decade -- but fans won't get to catch a glimpse of her cuteness yet.
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are parents! The stars made the exciting announcement on Friday (January 3) in an Instagram post. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics... Just Jared Also reported by •Seattle Times •E! Online •Indian Express
Tweets about this
WeSmirch Cameron Diaz 'Really Wanted to Be a Mom,' Says Source (Karen Mizoguchi / People)
https://t.co/YNru6Tzvrf
https://t.co/3KZ3BKiSGJ 15 minutes ago
Anette Fekete Cameron Diaz Has Wanted to Be a Mom Since Marrying Benji Madden https://t.co/wTK4YiUwc8 via @JustJared33 minutes ago
lipkinlip RT @JustJared: Cameron Diaz has wanted to be a mom for a long time! https://t.co/HpsgmLuDvi 45 minutes ago
JustJared.com Cameron Diaz has wanted to be a mom for a long time! https://t.co/HpsgmLuDvi 48 minutes ago
Myron Mays Cameron Diaz Is Thrilled To Be A Mother – Source Claims She Wanted Motherhood More Than Anything - https://t.co/lJOIYX5Y9r 1 hour ago
CelebrityInsider.org Cameron Diaz Is Thrilled To Be A Mother - Source Claims She Wanted Motherhood More Than Anything… https://t.co/K2IPS7uKJj 1 hour ago