Cameron Diaz Has Wanted to Be a Mom Since Marrying Benji Madden

Just Jared Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Cameron Diaz has wanted to be a mom for a long time! The 47-year-old actress and husband Benji Madden just welcomed their first child but have reportedly wanted to expand their family since getting married in 2015. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cameron Diaz “Cameron really wanted to be a mom…Cameron and Benji [...]
News video: Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Welcome Baby Girl Raddix Madden | Billboard News

 Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden of Good Charlotte and The Madden Brothers have welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Raddix Madden, into the new year and decade -- but fans won't get to catch a glimpse of her cuteness yet.

Recent related news from verified sources

Surprise! Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden welcome baby girl Raddix

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden both took to Instagram to announce the birth of their first child together, a baby girl.
USATODAY.com

Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Welcome Their First Child - Find Out Her Name!

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are parents! The stars made the exciting announcement on Friday (January 3) in an Instagram post. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics...
Just Jared Also reported by •Seattle TimesE! OnlineIndian Express

