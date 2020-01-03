Birthday Girl Greta Thunberg Hilariously Reacts to Viral 'Sharon' Video

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Greta Thunberg is one of the biggest names in the climate activism world and she also has a great sense of humor. When a clip from a British game show went viral on her 17th birthday on Friday (January 3), she changed her Twitter bio to reflect the hilarious error a contestant made. “The 2019 [...] 👓 View full article

