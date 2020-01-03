Global  

Birthday Girl Greta Thunberg Hilariously Reacts to Viral 'Sharon' Video

Friday, 3 January 2020
Greta Thunberg is one of the biggest names in the climate activism world and she also has a great sense of humor. When a clip from a British game show went viral on her 17th birthday on Friday (January 3), she changed her Twitter bio to reflect the hilarious error a contestant made. “The 2019 [...]
News video: Happy Birthday, Greta Thunberg!

Happy Birthday, Greta Thunberg! 00:55

 Happy Birthday, Greta Thunberg!. Greta Tintin Eleonora Ernman Thunberg turns 17 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the young climate activist. 1. She staged the first-ever climate school strike in 2018. 2. Thunberg refuses to fly and sailed across the Atlantic. 3. Her speeches are...

Greta Thunberg: savvy on Twitter again [Video]Greta Thunberg: savvy on Twitter again

At 17 years old, Greta Thunberg has become the face of the youth climate movement. She&apos;s also one of the internet&apos;s savviest Twitter trolls. After actress Amanda Henderson incorrectly..

Greta Thunberg: Savvy On Twitter Again [Video]Greta Thunberg: Savvy On Twitter Again

At 17 years old, Greta Thunberg has become the face of the youth climate movement. She's also one of the internet's savviest Twitter trolls. After actress Amanda Henderson incorrectly guessed that..

Greta Thunberg Changes Twitter Name to 'Sharon' After Game Show Clip Goes Viral

Climate and environmental activist Greta Thunberg is hilariously reacting to a viral video spreading around the internet on her birthday. The activist, who...
Just Jared

Greta Thunberg changes her Twitter name after 'Sharon' video from Celebrity Mastermind goes viral

Climate activist is known for changing her Twitter bio to reflect what's said about her
Independent Also reported by •Mashable

WENN_News

WENN Patti Smith Dedicates Poem To Birthday Girl Greta Thunberg https://t.co/vHtn1u9ASh 6 hours ago

priscilatosate

Priscila Birthday Girl Greta Thunberg Hilariously Reacts to Viral 'Sharon' Video https://t.co/G4S9PJdRm0 via @JustJaredJr 6 hours ago

WomanSBuzz

WomansBuzz Birthday Girl Greta Thunberg Hilariously Reacts to Viral ‘Sharon’ Video https://t.co/DVqfb3mtZJ 6 hours ago

Khalildryer1

Khalil Dryer RT @justjaredjr: Birthday girl Greta Thunberg had a hilarious reaction to that viral "Sharon" video! https://t.co/iTOK81TrOQ 7 hours ago

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. Birthday girl Greta Thunberg had a hilarious reaction to that viral "Sharon" video! https://t.co/iTOK81TrOQ 7 hours ago

geordieteacha

💕 RT @Mr_B_W: Happy birthday to Greta Thunberg, the best of humans. She’s 17. On my 17th birthday I drank three beers and told a girl I liked… 9 hours ago

reminniscing

d u l c e ☆ when you and GRETA THUNBERG have the same Bday 💘💕💓💞💗💖 Happg Birthday my girl !! https://t.co/fDy956OTmt 9 hours ago

dollsruleok

karen barrett Greta Thunberg celebrates 17th birthday by holding a climate protest https://t.co/uhuYNu73sw via @MailOnline happy… https://t.co/vL0ZbWFqyx 15 hours ago

