Asha on sister Lata Mangeshkar's health

IndiaTimes Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
In a recent interview with a leading daily, Mangeshkar's sister Asha Bhosle opened up about Lata Mangeshkar's health. She reportedly said that she is fit and fine now.
