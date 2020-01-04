Global  

Saoirse Ronan Honored With Best Lead Actress Award at AACTA Awards 2020

Just Jared Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Saoirse Ronan shows off her award during the 2020 Australian Academy Of Cinema And Television Arts International Awards held at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on Friday night (January 3) in West Hollywood, Calif. The 25-year-old actress picked up the award for Best Lead Actress for her role as Jo March in Little Women. [...]
