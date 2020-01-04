Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Carrie Fisher didn't think people would 'care' about Harrison Ford affair

ContactMusic Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

REELZ Gives An Inside Look At The Making Of 'Star Wars' In 'Star Wars: Behind Closed Doors' [Video]REELZ Gives An Inside Look At The Making Of 'Star Wars' In 'Star Wars: Behind Closed Doors'

REELZ is giving fans an inside look at the making of Star Wars in Star Wars: Behind Closed Doors, set to air on Sunday, December 15th at 8 ET / PT. The special, hosted by Natalie Morales, will include..

Credit: Star Magazine     Duration: 01:20Published

REELZ Gives An Inside Look At The Making Of ‘Star Wars’ In ‘Star Wars: Behind Closed Doors’ [Video]REELZ Gives An Inside Look At The Making Of ‘Star Wars’ In ‘Star Wars: Behind Closed Doors’

REELZ is giving fans an inside look at the making of Star Wars in Star Wars: Behind Closed Doors, set to air on Sunday, December 15th at 8 ET / PT. The special, hosted by Natalie Morales, will include..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 01:20Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sarahnorabeauty

Sarah Nora I didn’t think listening to the princess diarist read by Carrie fisher would make me cry 😢 #forevermissingourspacemom 1 day ago

ItsBlosseyBitch

Jordayummm I think Carrie Fisher is the rare female public figure that was BELOVED by both men and women equally. She was beau… https://t.co/Kq3aNP9rWQ 3 days ago

anjgi

Angela Elliott This is weird because I had a partner who was working on a film at the same time as Ford was working on Star Wars a… https://t.co/YakAjiDLqe 3 days ago

alexlovesrhyth1

MARK Carrie Fisher didn't think anyone would 'care' about her affair with Harrison Ford https://t.co/E3jZPDbuPI https://t.co/0q85lA12XM 4 days ago

ashleyisajoke

ashley If Carrie Fisher didn’t pass away I don’t think that would be in the Iran situation 4 days ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Carrie Fisher didn't think people would 'care' about Harrison Ford affair - Carrie Fisher didn't think anyone would… https://t.co/hhv48HF1e8 4 days ago

krystal0h

GDoubleOkay After seeing the movie and bawling my eyes out, I had to watch "Wishful Drinking" (Dr. Carrie Fisher therapy). I th… https://t.co/QGa2eiEe2f 4 days ago

divaswiki

divaswiki Carrie Fisher didn’t think people would ‘care’ about Harrison Ford affair https://t.co/rLlCXiJmGu https://t.co/JzbCQG7lO5 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.