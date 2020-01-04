Global  

Deepika's 'Chhapaak' in legal trouble

Saturday, 4 January 2020
A filmmaker has filed a copyright violation complaint against actress Deepika Padukone, director Meghna Gulzar and the makers of 'Chhapaak' at the Metropolitan Magistrate court. Complainant, Rakesh Bharti has claimed that the story of 'Chhapaak' is based on the script written by him.
